MORE ON TRUMP’S REPORT THAT HE WILL BE ARRESTED FOR JANUARY 6 “INCITEMENT.” If the First Amendment protects an antiwar protester saying “We’ll take the f–king street later” while cops cleared out demonstrators, it surely protects Trump’s speech saying “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
