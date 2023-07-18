TOO MUCH SOCIALISM IN THE POSTWAR ERA: Britain is a developing country: We aren’t leading the world: we’re trying to catch up. “As exciting as AI and other frontier technologies are, pinning the country’s hopes on them misunderstands how far behind the US we are across the board.1 The US isn’t rich just because it has a big tech sector: every single US state is richer per person than the UK, even places like Mississippi and West Virginia without big tech or advanced manufacturing sectors.”

Every successful system accumulates parasites. The West has been successful enough that its parasite load is now dangerously high. Britain has had the longest run of success in the West.