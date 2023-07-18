SWALWELL CALLS J6 ‘GREATEST CRIME IN AMERICAN HISTORY’: Republicans on a House Judiciary subcommittee wanted to talk about the delays, evasions, obfuscations and requests ignored by Biden administration officials at the departments of State and Health and Human Services, especially concerning the whereabouts of thousands of unaccompanied minor children crossing the Southern border and then disappearing into child sex and labor trafficking.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) insisted on instead talking about the January 6 Capitol riot, which he described as “the greatest crime in American history.”