BARELY ONE IN FIVE VOTERS THINK AFFIRMATIVE ACTION HAS BEEN SUCCESSFUL: “Interesting poll results. Not surprising though. So why is it interesting? I’d say, because elite media treated the decision as if it was an outrage committed by a far right-wing Court. We were stirred up to think the Court had gone off the rails and done something drastic and damaging. But opinion wasn’t swayed, or at least it wasn’t swayed in the direction elite media tried to sway it.”