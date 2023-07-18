DON SURBER: Remember when Michelle Obama accused white people of running — another term of White Flight — from her family because they were black when they moved into the neighborhood? Don Surber does, and he also remembers a lot more about the riot that sent his family to the suburbs.

Funny how the same people who called it white flight then have yet to come up with a derogatory name for blacks moving out of the crime-ridden urban hell-holes that are Exhibit A in the failure of the liberal welfare state.