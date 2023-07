IT’S ONE OF THOSE IDEAS THAT SOUNDED COOL IN THE SEVENTIES: Space Hookers Must Die!

Yes, yes, people who want to do the work, should be able to, legally, but somehow the “future hookers” are in some way compelled. Maybe that adds to the thrill. And none of them have the motivations of real hookers either. Frankly, like with the “world with all women” I think it’s a way for nerdy editors/directors to fantasize about having women at their command who will do anything, “anything, man!”