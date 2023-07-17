I LIKE THIS: New material is a game changer in radiative cooling. “The newly developed material’s performance is truly impressive: It reflected almost 98% of the Sun’s energy and radiated back 95% of the absorbed heat back into space. In tests carried out in Hong Kong, the coated surface could cool a surface down to 8.9°C below air temperature, and the temperature difference between coated and uncoated surfaces reached 24.30°C.”