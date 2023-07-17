IN TRUTH, HE WAS ALWAYS A POSER: Bruce Springsteen crosses the picket line: A working class hero has turned into a plastic celeb sipping almond milk with Barack Obama. “He can’t properly perform the old songs like ‘Thunder Road’ or ‘Racing in the Street’ anymore, let alone write new ones, because he’s forgotten what they mean.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.