HMM: Russia Suspends Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine. “Russia reportedly has grown increasingly frustrated over unfair restrictions it believes are limiting its exports of grain and fertilizers, with the effect of also sabotaging the agreement’s stated goal of getting grain to the countries that need it. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly rebuked the move on Twitter, pledging to find another way to get the grain to global markets.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.