July 17, 2023

HMM: Russia Suspends Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine. “Russia reportedly has grown increasingly frustrated over unfair restrictions it believes are limiting its exports of grain and fertilizers, with the effect of also sabotaging the agreement’s stated goal of getting grain to the countries that need it. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly rebuked the move on Twitter, pledging to find another way to get the grain to global markets.”

Posted at 9:01 am by Glenn Reynolds