BLACK LIVES MATTER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MORE BLACK DEATHS THAN DECADES OF POLICING: New Statistical Evidence Supports the “Minneapolis Effect” as an Explanation for Increases in Homicides. “A recently published statistical analysis of homicide rates in New York City finds strong support for hypothesis that de-policing resulting from the George Floyd protests caused the 2020 homicide spikes.”
