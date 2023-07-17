IF I CAN’T TELL WHAT IT IS FROM THIS ARTICLE OR A WEB SEARCH? IT’S ALREADY FAILING: ‘Anti-Woke’ Alternative to Amazon to go Public This Month.

And if it’s “connecting” people, it’s more Etsy than Amazon.

Listen, I hate to shatter bubbles, but if you want to compete with the woke giants, just saying “but we’re right wing” won’t do it. You need to be better: more convenient, more expansive, easier to access. Yes, it’s tough. But that’s what you need. People are too busy and too broke to sacrifice too far for ideological purity. This has been shown again and again. I’m sorry.