HE’S STILL A DEMOCRAT. BUT HE’S GETTING IN THE HABIT OF TELLING THE TRUTH: RFK Jr.: ‘Climate Change Is Being Used to Control Us Through Fear’.
My guess is this will not be tolerated.
