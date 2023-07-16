MEDICAL ETHICS AT WAKE FOREST: “Wake Forest School of Medicine is taking the side of a fourth-year medical student who boasted on Twitter about failing to draw a patient’s blood after the individual made a joke about her pronoun pin.” By “failing to draw blood” it means she deliberately missed the vein so he had to get stuck again.

Looks to me like she deliberately injured him because she didn’t like his politics. And bragged about it.

A @wakeforestmed 4th year medical student says she abused a patient because he laughed at her pronoun pin. She has since deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/2m3DsjTFZx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2022

Sure, she apologized after there were consequences. But Wake Forest Medical is trying to pretend it was just an accident.