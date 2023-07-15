WHAT TUCKER DOESN’T KNOW ABOUT ANDREW TATE: Odds are you have heard of Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with social media influencer Andrew Tate.

Odds are also good that there are also things you don’t know about Tate. But Conn Carroll of the Washington Examiner does know about Tate and he lays it out in about as straight-forward a manner as possible here.

I should also disclose that I know both Tucker and Conn, having worked for the former at the Daily Caller News Foundation and hired Conn for his first stint at the Examiner. I respect and admire both of them. Perhaps Tucker will have Conn on for a profoundly different Tate conversation.