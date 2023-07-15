REMEMBER WHEN IT WAS CALLED “SHACKING UP”? Back then, living together before saying “I do” was generally frowned upon, something that “just isn’t done.” Today, living together or “cohabitation” is not only accepted but often encouraged as the best way to find out if you two are “compatible.”

Is that true? As is made clear by the latest edition of the Colson Center’s “What Would You Say?” videos on HillFaith, there is more than enough credible academic research from a wide variety of sources to come to an informed answer to that question.