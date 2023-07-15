SCIENCE: Searching for alternatives to alcohol. On the later Star Trek episodes, they have “synthohol,” which will give you a buzz but one that doesn’t increase with increased consumption. On TOS, they have Romulan Ale and Saurian Brandy. I can’t help but think that that summarizes the difference in the shows right there.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.