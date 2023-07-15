YES, THEY REALLY SAID IT: House Republicans approved a $52.4 billion appropriations bill for State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs that includes prohibitions on any U.S. tax dollars going to research labs controlled by China, Russia, North Korea, Iran or Venezuela, or to fund gain-of-function research such as that in the Wuhan lab that produced the Coronavirus.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports the response of Democrats:

“To Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee, led by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.), these measures unravel ‘the hard-fought credibility and influence the United States has earned as a global leader,’ the lawmakers said in a press release Wednesday. ‘The bill threatens our national security and puts the American people and global health at risk,’ the Democrats added.”

No, they really did say that. It hurts U.S. national security to not fund research labs controlled by America’s adversaries. They actually said it.