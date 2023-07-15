YEAH THEY REALLY HATE US FREELANCERS AND GIG WORKERS: New Rhode Island law nothing but a “screw you” to freelancers.
And, fyi, Tilting at Windmills is having a sale!
YEAH THEY REALLY HATE US FREELANCERS AND GIG WORKERS: New Rhode Island law nothing but a “screw you” to freelancers.
And, fyi, Tilting at Windmills is having a sale!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.