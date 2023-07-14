SO THE PARTY MAY REPLACE BIDEN, BUT BIDEN MAY REPLACE KAMALA: “She is seen even by some of her advocates as an empty suit given to awkward laughter and poorly worded comments. She polls horribly. So it’s natural that there is renewed talk that President Joe Biden should consider replacing Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 ticket.”
