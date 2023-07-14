MARK JUDGE: Is conservatism capable of accepting victories? Or is it addicted to rage? “In the past few years, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade , abolished affirmative action, and protected the free speech of Christians in the workplace. These are epic decisions. Yet many of those on the Right have not taken a week off or even torqued down their outrage. In one story that was reported, after Roe was overturned, a group of pro-life workers paused to cheer, then minutes later hunkered back down on their desks to continue working.”