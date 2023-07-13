HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Curtailing University Graft Can Prevent Student Debt Debacle.

In the last 35 years, Harvard’s tuition has seen a 90% increase in adjusted dollars. Has the school grown its faculty and course offerings to match that increase? No. It dramatically expanded its population of administrators. Harvard now employs over 7,000 full-time administrators. That’s more people than the school’s entire undergraduate population and three times the number of faculty members.

Most administrators take large salaries and benefits while contributing little, especially in the odious DEI realm.

Over at Yale in the last two decades, they went from five vice presidents to an astounding 31, while many administrative units during that same time saw a 150% increase in size, with surging salaries. . . .

These useless administrators are the actual beneficiaries of the student debt-forgiveness program. Have Biden, delusional Chuck Schumer, or any Democrat pointed this out when ranting gibberish about student loans?

It should be the goal of conservatives to institute rapid college-tuition deflation and remove useless administrators. This deflation would benefit everyone, perhaps even progressives.