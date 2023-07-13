HMM: Biden: Ordering the Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty. “For the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve in and around the United States European Command’s area of responsibility.”
“Operation Atlantic Resolve” is the catchall name for the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
More here: Biden signs order to call up 3,000 troops for Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe.
UPDATE: Meanwhile, back home it’s a clown show as usual.
Biden's Army Secretary Doesn't Want 2nd Gen Military Recruits for Fear of a "Warrior Caste". Her plans seek to draw in people who have no real connection to the military and to broaden the appeal of service. ~ @Sultanknish https://t.co/Qt37d7fgye
— Ginny (@ginthegin) July 13, 2023