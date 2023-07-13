HMM: Biden: Ordering the Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty. “For the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve in and around the United States European Command’s area of responsibility.”

“Operation Atlantic Resolve” is the catchall name for the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More here: Biden signs order to call up 3,000 troops for Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe.

UPDATE: Meanwhile, back home it’s a clown show as usual.