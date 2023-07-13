BIDEN’S SBA CHIEF THUMBS NOSE AT HOUSE: Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Guzman just happened to have to be in New York today instead of appearing before a House Small Business Committee hearing to examine why her staff found only $36 billion in waste and fraud in her agency’s $1.2 trillion in Pandemic relief spending, while the SBA Inspector General found an estimated $200 billion (and it could be even higher, much, much higher, he told the committee).