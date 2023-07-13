SALENA ZITO: A maypole in Pittsburgh is a sign of community. “Call it a wicked sense of humor, or an act of exasperation after spending nearly a decade in bureaucracy hell trying to get a permit. If you look close enough at the base of the newly erected Maibaum (maypole) towering over the beer garden here at the Teutonia Mannerchor club, there is a 3-inch etching of a house with the number 849 over its tiny front door. Seems odd, right? Well, not if you had to spend all of this time getting the permit, and the only way the city bureaucrats would sign off on it was if the pole met one wild requirement: an address. Mind you, it is a pole.”