FEDERAL WORKER UNIONS LOSE ONLY 1 PERCENT OF EMPLOYEE COMPLAINTS: It’s a new study by Americans for Fair Treatment (AFFT) of 1,211 government employee complaints filed with the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) against their unions. The FLRA upheld the unions 99 percent of the time between December 2015 and December 2022. No bias here!

Speaking of 99 percent, that’s just a tad more than the percentage of campaign contributions from federal employee unions like the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) that went to Democrats in 2022.