HMM: In historic procedure, donor liver protects heart transplant. “Doctors in Seattle are reporting a history-making case in which a patient received two donor organs, a liver and a heart, to prevent the extreme likelihood that her body would reject a donor heart transplanted alone. In this innovative case, the organ recipient’s own healthy liver was transplanted, domino-like, into a second patient who had advanced liver disease. . . . Rodriguez’s case was unprecedented in two ways: Her own liver was healthy, and she received a donor liver only to mitigate the near-certainty, in her medical team’s opinion, that her body would immediately reject the donor heart she desperately needed.”