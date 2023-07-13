AI KEEPS GETTING BETTER, PEOPLE STAY THE SAME: Google’s New Chatbot Passed The US Medical Exam (But Only Just).
Actually, there’s some evidence that people are getting dumber, so it’ll be that much easier to close the gap.
AI KEEPS GETTING BETTER, PEOPLE STAY THE SAME: Google’s New Chatbot Passed The US Medical Exam (But Only Just).
Actually, there’s some evidence that people are getting dumber, so it’ll be that much easier to close the gap.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.