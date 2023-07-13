SAD NEWS FOR ANCHOR STEAM: America’s First Craft Brewery To Close After 127 Years. “The San Francisco-based brewery informed its 61 employees of the closure Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The company has already ceased brewing production at its Potrero Hill factory, but its taproom, Anchor Public Taps, will stay open until at least Aug. 1. In a statement, Anchor spokesperson Sam Singer said the company was losing millions of dollars a year.”

A “controversial rebrand” was part of the problem. What is it with beer companies and rebranding?