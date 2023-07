WRAY CLAIMS NO FBI CENSORSHIP AS GOPERS PRODUCE SUPPRESSED POSTS: FBI Director Christopher Wray tangled with a bunch of Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee today.

FBI assaults on the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans was just one of a bunch of issues on which Wray repeatedly hid behind the “ongoing investigation” and “continuing litigation” evasions.

I sat through it all so you didn’t have to.