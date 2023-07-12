ONLY EASY TESTS CAN BE ANTI-RACIST: NextGen Bar Exam Multiple Choice Questions Only Require Takers To Spot Issues, And Not Apply the Rules. “That background brings me to the NextGen bar exam. I have written about this new formulation of the multistate bar exam, which will launch in some states in 2026. Justice Jay Mitchell of the Alabama Supreme Court already expressed a concern that the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) is placing DEI concerns over competence. (Critics contend that the bar exam is racist, and should be eliminated). I have another concern, which may be related–the NCBE seems to be making the exam substantially easier.”

Plus: “I, for one, do not plan to change how I teach for this exam. And state supreme court justices should take a very long pause before adopting this new exam.”