THEY’RE THUGS, BUT THEY’RE NOT BRIGHT THUGS: FBI thought it was censoring on behalf of Ukraine; Oops, it was Russia.
See, if you’d just followed the Constitution you wouldn’t have to be bright. Which matters, since you aren’t.
