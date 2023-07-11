CDR SALAMANDER: NATO, Ukraine & Lifeboat Ethics. “You don’t need to be an international lawyer to understand that if Ukraine were to join NATO in the middle of a war, then congrats – most of Europe and North America are at war. As history tells us, when Europe and North America goes to war, eventually the world joins in.”
