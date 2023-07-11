FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: In Newly Released Docs, Scientists Seemingly Admit Covid Origins Paper Was Meant to Cover for China, Play Politics. “The report also claims that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci initiated an effort to suppress the theory that the origins of COVID-19 could be traced to a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Fauci reportedly pushed researchers to write a paper to ‘disprove’ the lab leak theory on multiple occasions.”