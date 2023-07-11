NOW THIS IS CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has a list of 39 funding prohibitions he wants House Republican appropriators to include in the 12 spending bills Congress must adopt and send to the President by September 30.

Congress has all the ultimate weapons under the Constitution in any showdown with either the executive or judicial branches, with having the originating authority making the House of Representatives especially powerful … if the majority has political brass ones.

Now it’s up to House Appropriations Committee Chairman Kay Granger (R-Texas) to move Jordan’s prohibitions into the spending bills and to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to push for a vote by the full House.

Then we’ll see if the Republicans are serious about making bureaucrats and politicians respect congressional oversight.