THE ELITE WANT A LOT OF THINGS THAT THE PUBLIC DOESN’T WANT, AND KEEP REJIGGERING THE RULES TO GET THEM: Unpopularity Behind Elite Demands For Spying And Censorship: French President calls for mass censorship after passing law for secret smartphone spying.

All around the world, they’re worried that ordinary people will figure out what’s being done to them, and organize in response. That’s why they’re constantly trying to make that less likely and more difficult.