FROM CELIA HAYES: To Truckee’s Trail.

The greatest adventure never told … until now! In the year of 1844, a party of fifty men, women and children set out for California from Council Bluffs, Iowa. The men and women of this party are looking for different things by undertaking this long journey: Dr. John Townsend looks to find a place where his invalid wife Elizabeth may recover her health. Isabella Patterson with her six children is hoping to be reunited with her husband, gone ahead to establish a new home for them all in California. The devoutly Catholic and Irish patriarch Martin Murphy, Sr. is seeking a degree of religious freedom for his extended family. Just-married gunsmith Allen Montgomery is looking for adventure.

And no one knows what the taciturn blacksmith Elisha Stephens is looking for, all along the California-Oregon emigrant trail – but they elect him as their leader and trust him with their lives.