CENSORSHIP:

Google decided @jordanbpeterson's interview with @RobertKennedyJr — polling at 20% — contained ideas that should not be heard, so simply banned it all from YouTube.

This kind of policing of our political discourse by corporate giants should be shocking but is now normalized. pic.twitter.com/dMd38DeEDF

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 10, 2023