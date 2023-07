IT’S CUTE THAT SHE THINKS THAT GIVES HER SOME SORT OF MORAL AUTHORITY: “As a former federal agent…” Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) shows her snooty elitism in calling for gun control.

Flashback: FBI agent who mistakenly shot man during backflip in Denver bar can carry gun again, judge rules.

LOL, this guy was a “federal agent.” And I think he still is.