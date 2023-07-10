JOHN PODHORETZ WRITES A RAVE REVIEW FOR THE SOUND OF FREEDOM AND ADDS:

Now, I hate QAnon, and I’m sorry Jim Caviezel is a nut who goes on Steve Bannon’s podcast, and I really wish Ballard wouldn’t play footsie with any of this. But seriously, when I see liberals actively seeking to suppress a movie because its star and subject are not aligned with them politically, it makes me want to throw a pie in their faces. I’ve spent 50 years tolerating political views I find repellent from actors who make creditable movies and acknowledging the value of movies whose politics I might abhor. Give cultural and creative open-mindedness a shot, you idiot commissars. And screw you besides.

My own opinion, which I admit is purely speculative, is that QAnon, and PizzaGate, were deliberate deceptions aimed at fooling and discrediting people on the right. And given all the stuff that lefty stars have spouted over the years, yeah, I agree with Podhoretz.

Plus: “This movie will likely be one of the few box-office surprises of 2023 when all is said and done. And it happens to feature what may be the best supporting performance in any American movie so far this year.”