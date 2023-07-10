LIFE AMONG OUR RULING CLASS: Having made her millions, a congresswoman will retire. “While many are the members of Congress whose wealth explodes while they oversee federal spending and regulate the companies they invest in, Grace was exceptionally good at increasing her net worth. She did so well, she could be a Biden.”
