IN CHINA, WAR STARTS IN KINDERGARTEN: Daily Caller News Foundation’s Phillip Lenczycki reports the Chinese military is now training legions of kindergarteners how to kill and destroy.

Now, if memory serves, it was only recently that China’s dictator, Xi Jinping, ordered his military to be prepared for war by 2027. Two potential targets come immediately to mind: Taiwan and its chief protector, the U.S. So these children will be all of 9 years old, but they’ll have four years of training under their belt, which is a good bit more than the average Russian draftee serving in Ukraine gets.