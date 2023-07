AS IF HE WERE RUNNING EVERYTHING: Biden Has Spent Nearly 40% Of His Presidency On Vacation.

And if he were, to quote the late P. J. O’Rouke about Jimmy Carter, I’d give thanks on bended knees that the bastard had to sleep, because that would be 8 hours a night he wasn’t destroying America.

Unfortunately it’s a Junta, and the Junta never sleeps.