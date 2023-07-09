THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT YOUR FRIEND: Government Spyware on Your Phone? Unfortunately, There’s an App for That. “The New Civil Liberties Alliance is challenging the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) in federal court for coordinating with Google to automatically install spyware on the smartphones of more than one million Commonwealth residents, without their knowledge or consent, in a misguided effort to combat Covid-19. A newly-released video details how DPH’s actions have violated fundamental constitutional rights.”

Reminder/disclosure: I’m on the NCLA’s advistory board.