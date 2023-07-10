RON DESANTIS GAVE IT A HARSH LOOK AND IT WILTED: Giant seaweed blob that threatened Florida has shrunk by 75%.
Sort of like Disney’s stock price.
RON DESANTIS GAVE IT A HARSH LOOK AND IT WILTED: Giant seaweed blob that threatened Florida has shrunk by 75%.
Sort of like Disney’s stock price.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.