BOB MCMANUS: Ice Cream Sunday: Heart-attack pushers Ben & Jerry’s hippie ‘Indian land’ hypocrisy.

Way back in the Stone Age, shortly after the woolly mammoths disappeared, I was city editor of an Albany newspaper while Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield were mixing up exotic ice cream on stolen land across the border in Vermont. . . .

By now, anybody who cares knows all about the obnoxious birthday greeting to America that popped out of the B&J Twitter account a week ago.

“The United States was founded on stolen indigenous land. This Fourth of July, let’s commit to returning it.”

God, it’s all so tiresome.

Land-grabbing humans have been cracking each other over the head since the species evolved. And this includes “indigenous” Americans — who in their day were among the most fearsome land-grabbing head-crackers ever to walk the planet.

And just why contemporary America is to be held exclusively to account for a project begun by the English, French, Spanish and Dutch more than 500 years ago is a mystery.