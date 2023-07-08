JEFFREY CARTER ON The Supreme Court and the Left’s Religious Cult.

President Joe Biden criticized the court as abnormal and in the wake of the last two SCOTUS terms, Democrats are doing all they can to discredit the court.

Democrats, virtually all left-wing and moving ever harder to the left every day, see it as a highly politicized entity, but that’s only their projection. They’d like to make it a malleable highly politicized entity they control. One example of how it might work is the Illinois State Supreme Court or the Governor’s office in the state of Michigan.

These three quotes from Bari Weiss’s article stimulated me. The data will surprise you based on the overwhelming rhetoric being spewed from mainstream media.

Here are some fun facts from this term: 50 percent of the Supreme Court’s decisions were unanimous; 89 percent of the decisions had at least one liberal justice in the majority. Only 8 percent were decided with the six Republican appointees on one side and the three Democratic appointees on the other side. That means only fourteen cases last term were decided that way, and this term was the lowest number of straight ideological split decisions in the last six years.

And,

I wouldn’t go that far, but it is inaccurate to say this decision means it’s fair game to turn gay people away from stores because you don’t want to do business with them. I also don’t think this was an easy case. A lot of it depends on who the specific people are and what religions they are. Like, if you ask is it okay for a kosher caterer to say “I am not going to cater your wedding because this is an intermarriage between a non-Jew and a Jew”? And if the kosher caterer says, “I will do any other event that you want to do, but I will not do an interfaith wedding because that’s just not something that I approve of.” I’ve heard of those situations and I’ve always thought of that as completely okay and plausible and within the free speech rights of the caterer.

And,

take all of us as writers and content producers. Do we want to be compelled to provide, say, our ghostwriting or editing services to somebody who comes to us and says, “Actually, I want to write a book that is a screed against gay people?” Do I want to be compelled to do that? I absolutely do not.

The hypocrisy of the left is unflagging.

It occurs to me that Leftist Politics isn’t about politics at all. It’s not any different than a centralized religion. Their slogans read like catechisms or creeds.