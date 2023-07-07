THIS SAD ADMINISTRATION:

Still in awe of the media’s effort to paint Joe Biden as compassionate and loving for helping his tax cheat, gun crime-committing crackhead son deny the existence of his child and get away with felonies.

The people who installed Biden knew what he and his family were like. They just didn’t care. Plus:

Fact check: @presssec said there was 'irresponsible' reporting on WH cocaine because Biden family 'were not here Friday'

Hunter was at WH Friday according to @EugeneDaniels2 pool report https://t.co/2GoWiy6ao9 pic.twitter.com/tva9IOtwAO

— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 7, 2023