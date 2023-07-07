WHY ARE UNIVERSITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF RACISM? ‘Too many white people in here’: Viral video from UVA captures racially charged rant.
This sort of racism isn’t just tolerated by universities, it’s encouraged.
