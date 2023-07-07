THE WEAPONIZATION OF LONELINESS: Gen Z is the loneliest generation ever and digital technology has the potential to abolish the private realm entirely. Combine these two realities and you will understand why Stella Morabito wrote “The Weaponization of Loneliness” and why individual political liberty faces its greatest potential peril ever in the coming decades.
