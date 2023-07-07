4TH CIRCUIT ALLOWS NC STATE TO PUNISH ANTI-WOKE PROFESSOR ON ‘COLLEGIALITY’ GROUNDS. At least in higher ed, “collegiality” requirements are 100% a scam. Both those I helped at FIRE and my current clients (and the professor here is a client of my firm) regularly tolerate nauseating levels of “uncollegiality” aimed at them. If they complain, their complaints are deemed uncollegial. Courts need to stop falling for this stuff.
